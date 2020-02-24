Armenian Embassy warns against visiting northern Italy

Due to the sharp increase in the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Italy, the Armenian Embassy in Italy urges Armenian citizens to avoid visiting the Codogno, Castiglione d’Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo e San Fiorano communities in Lombardy and Vo’Euganeo in Veneto.

It also warns against visiting overcrowded areas in northern Italy, in general.

Italy has by far the highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe, with 219. Five people have died.

Officials have cut short the Venice Carnival as they try to control what is now the worst outbreak of the coronavirus in Europe.

About 50,000 people cannot enter or leave several towns in Veneto and Lombardy for the next two weeks without special permission.

Even outside the zone, many businesses and schools have suspended activities, and sporting events have been cancelled including several top-flight football matches.