Armenia seals land border with Iran, restricts air communication

Armenia will suspend land communication with Iran for two weeks and restrict the air communication.

The decision was made during the sitting of the commission set up to prevent the entry of the novel coronavirus to Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informs in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, no restrictions will be imposed on cargo transportation between the two countries, but a special control regime for drivers will be applied.

The citizens of Armenia and Iran will not be banned from returning to their homeland.

During the coming two weeks Armenia will keep in touch and will closely cooperate with the government of friendly Iran, will get complete information on the extent of coronavirus spread to decide on the future steps.

The Prime Minister noted that no coronavirus cases have been registered in Armenia. He added that Armenia has the necessary technical and professional resources to diagnose the coronavirus.