Mkhitaryan grabs goal and assist in Roma’s 4-0 win over Lecce

Roma ended the run of three straight defeats as they thrashed Lecce 4-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko and Aleksandar Kolarov had both a goal and assist each, Football Italia reports.

Roma had a very strong start and took the deserved lead after 13 minutes. Henrikh Mkhitaryan saw Dzeko was wandering offside, so chose the other pass for Cengiz Under to burst through the center and sweep home relatively undisturbed.

Dzeko was clearly in the mood for assists and after several attempts, managed to send Mkhitaryan clear to beat the on-rushing Vigorito for 2-0.

The offside flag was up when Dzeko met Kolarov’s ball rolled across from the left to fire past Vigorito at the second attempt, but after a brief wait, VAR confirmed he was level and Roma had gone 3-0 up.

Kolarov added a goal to his assist after a great team move, as Dzeko and Carles Perez switched the ball from right to left for the Serbian’s left-foot finish at the back post.