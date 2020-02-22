Armenian tech start-up ShipsLine creates future of traveling

Armenian tech start-up ShipsLine connects travelers to shippers through its P2P online platform. It allows travelers to earn money by selling their unused luggage space to shippers who would like to send products to traveler’s destination, Accesswire reports.

To use the platform, it’s necessary to sign up on the company’s website, post a shipment or add a trip.

Shippers can look where travelers are traveling and check their flight times at the website and apply for their items to be shipped to the desired destination.

Travellers can look what shippers would like to send to the traveling destination.

Co-Founder Arman Harutyunyan has a vision to make ShipsLine a great P2P platform and is committed to promoting the global travel and shipping market.