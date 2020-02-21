Slovakia to open Embassy in Yerevan

Slovakia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajčák will arrive in Armenia on February 24 for an official visit.

Minister Lajčák will have meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

The Slovakian Foreign Minister is will visit the Tsitsernakaberd memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

The official opening ceremony of Slovakia’s Embassy in Yerevan will take place within the framework of the visit.