Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan voted second best weightlifter in the world

Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan has been voted second best weightlifter in the world, according to the results of a poll on the International Weightlifting Federation’s (IWF) website.

Georgian Lasha Talkhadze became the year’s Best Male Lifter in 2019.

Talkhadze overwhelmed with his 17,084 votes, Armenian Simon Martirosyan was given 5,514 and third-placed Chinese Lyu Xiaojun earned 2,169 votes from the fans.

Simon Martirosyan is two time World Champion, and two time European Champion.

He won a silver medal at 2016 Summer Olympics, but is set to receive the Olympic gold after champion Ruslan Nurudinov of Uzbekistan tested positive on doping.