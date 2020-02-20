Artsakh celebrates Revival Day – a symbol of courage, determination and love for freedom

The Republic of Artsakh celebrates Revival Day. On February 20, 1988, the Council of People’s Deputies of the Nagorno-Karabagh Autonomous Region passed a decision on unification with Armenia.

“On February 20, 1988 an extraordinary session of the c was held in Stepanakert and lent legitimacy to the Arsakh people’s perennial aspirations and announced the start of realizing their cherished dreams and goals,” President Bako Sahakyan said in a congratulatory address.

“The session took place despite the brutal oppressions of the dictatorial Azerbaijan, it took place in strict conformity with democratic principles and norms, complying with the letter and spirit of the law. And for the decision was made, a decision for which our people had been fighting for decades,” he added.

According to the President, it was a struggle aimed at the restoration of historical justice, the protection of human rights and freedoms, universal and national values.

“It was a struggle the whole Armenian people stood for in Karabakh, Mother Armenia and the Diaspora. This very day became the symbol of our people’s courage, determination and love for freedom, our nation-wide solidarity,” Bako Sahakyan said.