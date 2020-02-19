Two top military officials dismissed

Based on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recommendation, President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree dismissing Artur Baghdasaryan from the post of the Chief of Military Police.

According to another decree, Aleksan Aleksanyan has been dismissed from the post of the head of the department of Moral and Psychological Support of the Armed Forces.

The dismissals follow consultations chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the recent death cases in the Army.

The Prime Minister announced after the meeting that important decisions had been made, including ones on personnel changes.