Prayer for Wuhan: Armenian artists create canvas in a sign of solidarity with the people of China

In an expression of solidarity with the people of Wuhan, prominent Armenian artists jointly created and donated a beautiful “Canvas of Prayer for Unity” to the Embassy of China with a strong message of confidence that the coronavirus will be stopped and defeated.

The event was organized jointly by the Yerevan State Academy of Fine Arts, the Armenian State Pedagogical University named after Khachatur Abovian and the Writers’ Union.

In an address to the participants, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan welcomed the organization of the event, which aims at “expressing our support and encouragement to friendly China and the Chinese people in the fight against the new type of coronavirus, this time through culture.”

“The interconnections between our peoples through various branches of culture and through various events have been continuous and upward. They have contributed to the expansion of mutual recognition and friendship between our peoples. And now, in these difficult times, the Armenian people stand in solidarity with the friendly people of China,” the Foreign Minister added.