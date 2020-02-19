PM pays tribute to Gurgen Margaryan’s memory, condemns the heinous crime

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took to Twitter to commemorate the memory of slain Armenian Officer Gurgen Margaryan and condemn the heinous crime.

“Today we are paying tribute to the memory of Gurgen Margaryan, an Armenian officer who became an innocent victim of hatred, racism and anti-Armenian policy,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“We express our solidarity to all members and friends of the Margaryan family,” he added.

In a separate tweet the Prime Minister said “the murder of Gurgen Margaryan and the further pardon and glorification of the convicted murderer is a vivid promotion of impunity for heinous crimes that violate fundamental human rights.”

“We are committed to preventing further occurrences of similar identity-based crimes,” the Prime Minister stated.