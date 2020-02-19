Armenia authorizes Azerbaijani search operation near the village of Movses

At the request of the Azerbaijani side, with the mediation of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and with the support of the ICRC, an Azerbaijani de-mining team conducted a search for an Azerbaijani soldier lost in unknown circumstances days ago on the territory between the defense posts of the Armenian and Azeri armed forces near the village of Movses.

As a result of the search work, the remains of the killed Azerbaijani soldier were found and recovered a few meters away from the Azerbaijani positions, the Armenian Defense Ministry reports.

Throughout the Armenian-authorized operation, all the security conditions were provided for the work of the Azerbaijani search team.