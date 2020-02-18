105-year-old man to be granted Armenian citizenship

Italian Armenian Nourhan Josephovich , 105 will be granted Armenian citizenship.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed a relevant document, asking President Armen Sarkissian to grant citizenship to the 105-year-old man, based on his application.

Born in Constantinople in 1915, Nourhan Josephovich holds an Italian citizenship, but has now moved to Armenia for permanent residence.

“Every Armenia in the world should have citizenship of the Republic of Armenia,” PM Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

Nourhan Josephovich said in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia over the weekend he wants to get Armenian citizenship and travel across the country.

He says has always been interested in Armenia and has been following the developments in the country, but has never had a chance to visit the country due to busyness.