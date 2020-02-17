Prime Minister chairs consultations on recent death cases reported in the Army

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired consultations on the recent death cases reported in the Armed Forces.

Participating in the meeting were Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Minister of Defense David Tonoyan, Acting Director of the National Security Service Eduard Martirosyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, other senior representatives of the Armed Forces and law-enforcement agencies.

The circumstances and causes of recent deaths in the Armed Forces were discussed. Those in charge of relevant agencies presented reports on the criminal cases initiated.

Prime Minister Pashinyan prioritized the solution of the issues related to the criminal subculture and discipline in the Armed Forces and emphasized the necessity of taking consistent measures to significantly increase the level of discipline, giving appropriate instructions to those responsible.