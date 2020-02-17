Iranian, Armenian artists display works in Tehran

The Mehrsun Art Gallery in Tehran is showcasing a collection of works by a group of prominent Iranian Armenian artists in an exhibition entitled “Iranahayer,” Tehran Times reports.

Armenian Ambassador Artashes Tumanyan, Music Museum of Iran Managing Director Ali Moradkhani and Iranian Artists Forum director Majid Rajabi-Memar attended the opening ceremony of the exhibit.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tumanyan said that the exhibit features the deep relations between the two nations of Iran and Armenia.

Armenian Archbishop of Tehran Sebouh Sarkissian, also attending the ceremony, said that the exhibit shows that people of Iran and Armenia have long been friends, and added that the exhibit is a dialogue of the two nations through art.

Setrak Nazarian, Sirak Melkounian, Vahik Hartounian Levon Haftvan and Loris Tjeknavorian are among the artists whose works have been put on display at the exhibit.

The exhibit will be running until April 5.