Campaign for Constitutional amendments kicks off in Armenia

The campaign for the referendum on Constitutional amendments kicks off in Armenia today and will continue through April 3.

The changes seek to amend Article 213 of the Constitution related to the appointment of the president and members of the Constitutional Court.

The proposed amendments are intended to suspend the term of the Constitutional Court President and members elected until April 9, 2018.

The referendum will take place on April 5, 2020.

The issue put on a referendum will be considered acceptable if at least one-quarter of the 650,000 voters cast their ballot in favor of it.