Armenian church delegation to meet with Pope Francis

A delegation of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has left for the Vatican with the blessing of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The delegation will participate in the meeting of young clergymen from the Eastern Orthodox and Catjolicos Churches.

During the one-week visit, the delegation will visit the Catholic educational and training centers, the Apostolic Palace, and will have an official meeting with Pope Francis.

Pontifical Delegate of Western Europe and the official representative of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in Vatican, Archbishop Khazhak Parsamian and high-ranking Catholic and Armenian Catholic clergymen will host a reception for the participants of the gathering. .