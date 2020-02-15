Armenian FM, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss Karabakh peace process

On February 14, on the margins of the Munich Security Conference, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Thomas Greminger, the OSCE Secretary General.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia noted that Armenia attaches great importance to strengthening and expanding effective partnership established with the OSCE executive structures through new targeted programs and initiatives. In this regard, the sides discussed collaboration in the framework of the OSCE Cooperation with Armenia program and ways to enhance its efficiency.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Secretary General of the OSCE Thomas Greminger touched upon the process of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the recent meetings held within its framework

Minister Mnatsakanyan underscored the importance of direct engagement of Artsakh authorities in the peace process, especially on the issues related to the security and status of Artsakh.

The interlocutors highlighted the importance of consistent steps aimed at strengthening the environment conducive to peace and preparing the peoples for peace, as well as the importance of OSCE’s role within that framework.