Turkey lashes out at Syria for the vote on Armenian Genocide recognition

Turkey has condemned the Syrian Parliament over a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy has described the resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide as ” grim example in itself .”

“It is the picture of the hypocrisy of a regime which has indulged in every kind of carnage towards its own people including children for years, and which caused the displacement of millions of them and well-known for its dexterity in using chemical weapons,” Aksoy said in a statement.

The Syrian People’s Council voted unanimously on Thursday to adopt a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.