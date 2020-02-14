Serj Tankian, Alexis Ohanian, Erik Esrailian donate to Armenia Fund

Three months after the Telethon of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the flow of donations continues, with the total reaching $11,155,985 as of February 12th 2020.

Since the beginning of December, the pledges have increased by $ 920,138․ Most of these funds have already been transferred the bank accounts of the Fund and its affiliate organizations.

“This year an unprecedented number of people participated in the all-Armenian fundraising, with 10,000 individuals and organizations from Armenia and Artsakh alone. Given the number of people involved in those organizations, the actual participation rate is much higher,” the Fund said in a press release.

“Around 25,000 people from the Diaspora contributed to the Fund. According to the Fund’s new mission, emphasis is placed on participation, therefore, this year’s numbers are very encouraging. We are grateful to each and every donor. Together we will create a stronger homeland,” Hayastan Fund added.

Further more, it said, the global network of the Armenian Fund has 5,000 online donors (1,550 of them are registered on the website of Armenia Fund, Inc. Los Angeles) with $560,000 annual total donations. In total about 1,938 people have joined the innovative recurring donation system, supporting the idea of #OneCupofCoffee”.

The Fund said a number of public figures from both Armenia and Diaspora joined the #ArmeniaFundChallenge, among them Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speakers, Serj Tankian, Alexis Ohanian, Erik Esrailian, Vahe Berberian, Iveta Mukuchyan, Khoren Levonyan and others.

“The slogan of the 22nd annual Telethon was “To my beloved Armenia … Water and Sun for Communities.” Consequently, the funds raised will mainly be spent on the installation of potable water systems and solar panels in Artsakh and some regions of Armenia.

The mission of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is to create an All Armenian network with a sole purpose of ensuring the proportional and sustainable development of Armenia, Artsakh as well as worldwide Armenian communities, based on common identity.