Armenia’s President to present his theory of quantum politics at Munich Security Conference

President Armen Sarkissian will deliver a keynote address to the Munich Security Conference.

Presenting his theory of quantum politics, President Sarkissian will speak about the rapid developments in the world, the global risks, the new quantum technologies and systems, the quantum behavior of politics.

For the last five decades, the Munich Security Conference has been the world’s leading platform for discussion of international security policy.

Every year in February, it brings together heads of state and government, politicians, public figures, diplomats, reputable analysts and experts from around the world to discuss security issues, current and future challenges.