Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders to participate in a discussion on Nagorno Karabakh in Munich

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will participate in a discussion on Nagorno Karabakh.

The discussion will take place on February 15. The conversation titled “An update on Nagorno Karabakh” will kick off at 20:30 Yerevan time and will continue until 21:15.

Celeste A. Wallander, President and Chief Executive Officer of the US Russia Foundation, will moderate the discussion.