Armenia, EU to sign Agreement on Common Aviation Area in the near future

Armenia and the European Union will sign the Common Aviation Area Agreement in the near future, Head of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan said at the National Assembly today.

She was at the Parliament to present the agreement on air communication between the Governments of Armenia and Jordan signed on November 1, 2018 in Amman.

The agreement goes in line with Armenia’s aviation policy and is aimed at creating equal conditions for air companies operation in both countries, the chief of the aviation authority said.

“Ratification of the agreement could serve as a basis for the establishment of direct communication between the two countries,” Tatevik Revazyan said.