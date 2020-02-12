IAEA hails Armenia’s efforts towards enhancing nuclear security

On a working visit to Austria, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Rafael Gross, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Hakob Vardanyan was also present at the meeting.

Minister Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia, being a proponent of peaceful use of nuclear energy, attaches great importance to the cooperation with the IAEA. The sides highly appreciated the effective cooperation existing between Armenia and the IAEA and expressed their readiness to make joint efforts to point out new horizons of cooperation and make full use of the existing potential.

The parties touched upon a number of issues on the agenda of the Armenia-IAEA interaction, in particular the terms of operation and safe operation of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant, the development of nuclear energy and nuclear security. The IAEA Director General highly appreciated Armenia’s ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing security in the field of nuclear energy.

The Minister emphasized the importance of peaceful use of nuclear energy in the economic development and energy security of Armenia. In this context, the two sides underscored the effective cooperation between Armenia and the Agency in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy.