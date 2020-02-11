King of Jordan says proud to be responsible for holy sites of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem

On an official visit to Armenia, His Royal Majesty Abdullah II Al Hussein All Hashimi sent his massage of “Religion and Tolerance.”

Speaking at the Presidential Palace, the King said “being one of the world’s oldest cities, Yerevan is the capital of a young a vibrant country. It reminds me very much of my beloved Jordan. Our two countries and peoples have carved a niche for themselves in the contemporary world.”

“Jordan, much like Armenia has made its human capital the main driving force in its journey towards development. Our countries have much to gain from cooperating, to capitalize on this promising potential,” he added.

“Although this is our first official visit to your beautiful country, we feel like we are a family, and, in fact, we are a family. These bonds are dating back hundreds of years. My grand grandfather, as you mentioned, Mr. President, commanded to love God and love our neighbor and gave refuge to the Armenian Christian families. My grand grandfather, my grandfather, my father and me, helping those, who are desperately in need understood that it is the only option. It is a duty that Jordan continues to live by. Thousands of Jordanian trace their roots back to Armenia. They are an honor to both our countries and play a vital role in the arts, education, public service, business and much, much more. And they form the solid bedrock on which our friendship continues,” he added.



King Abdullah said that the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was preparing to celebrate its first centennial, “We look back fondly and proudly on the role that the Jordanians of the Armenian descent and all Jordanians have played working for progress and prosperity of our homeland,” he said.

“But our joint history extends far beyond that. Armenians in the Middle East are part of the oldest Christian community of the world. They are an inextricable part of our past, and we look forward to working with you to make sure they continue to play such a role in shaping the present and the future,” King Abdullah said.

According to him, Saint Karapet Armenian Apostolic Church in Jordan that stands at the christening site of Jesus Christ on the banks of Jordan River is a testament to the enduring Armenian history in the country.



“The Armenian quarter in Jerusalem has been part of the city for centuries, and the Armenian Patriarchate along with other churches has been under Omar’s protection. A tradition of Christian and Muslim coexistence dates back over thirteen hundred years. This heritage continues today at the Islamic and Christian holy sites. This is a duty I am carrying proudly. And I am especially proud to be responsible for the holy sites of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem,” he stated.

“Jerusalem holds great historic significance not only to me and my family; the city is holy to the three monotheistic faiths, and they all have a stake in safeguarding the spiritual, peace and co-existence that it symbolizes. We cannot let the Holy City turning into a city for violence and division. So preserving the city’s identity, its legal status as well as historic status quo in relations to holy sites, Islamic and Christian alike, is of critical importance. We look to Christian leaders and friends like you all over the world in safeguarding Jerusalem as a unifying city of peace. I have spoken today of our old friendship which has rich history,” the King continued.



He added that for the past 100 years Jordanians of Armenian descent have been creating an exemplary story of friendship and proved that friendship and, certainly, brotherhood always win.



“So, I hope that days and months ahead we can write a new chapter together, a chapter that builds upon friendship that began so long ago, new partnership and promise for all our people,” King Abdullah concluded.