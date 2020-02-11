Henrikh Mkhitaryan reportedly set for Arsenal return in the summer

Henrikh Mkhitaryan faces returning to Arsenal in the summer with Roma unwilling to meet the £20million price tag for the player, reports The Sun.

The Armenian midfielder is currently on a season-long loan and it’s still unclear whether he will sign for the Italian side on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Roma had a €10m bid rejected in January and unlikely to make a fresh move for a player in the summer with just 12 months left on his contract.

Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal from Manchester United in a straight swap for Chilean Alexis Sanchez in January 2018 and signed a £160,000-a-week contract to 2021.

