Concert at Versailles Royal Chapel to commemorate Armenian Genocide

In April 24, the Royal Chapel of the Versailles Palace will host a concert commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide.

Three virtuoso artists will play pieces of Armenian classical music, including works by acclaimed composers Komitas, Aram Khachaturian and Arno Babajanian.

The concert will feature Chouchane Siranossian (violon), Astrig Siranossian (cello), Vardan Mamikonian (piano) and Melody Louledjian (soprano).