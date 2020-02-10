Pensioners in Armenia will get free tickets to visit cultural events and museums

From now on, pensioners have the opportunity to visit cultural events and museums functioning under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport for free.

Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan and Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan signed a memorandum today, according to which all persons receiving any type of pension will get free tickets to visit cultural events.

Arayik Harutyunyan emphasized the importance of the program, stressing that the best has been done to involve as many groups as possible in the program.

“Until now we have implemented similar programs at the expense of budget funds, but now our cultural centers have expressed readiness to host retirees,”said Arayik Harutyunyan, noting that each theater organization decides on the number of free tickets available for each event, which may fluctuate between 2.5 and 5%.

Zaruhi Batoyan said pensioners can visit any theater of theirchoice three times a year, and any museum twice a month.

“We have simplified the procedures. From now on, to get tickets, pensioners will not need to go to a social service, instead, they must simply go to a culture center with a passport and a document certifying the fact of being a pensioner, and get a free ticket, ”the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs said.