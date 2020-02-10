King of Jordan arrives in Armenia for official visit

The King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein Al Hashimi has arrived in Armenia on an official visit at the invitation of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan welcomed the high-ranking guest at Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport.

Abdullah II Ibn al-Hussein al-Hashimi enjoys great authority in the Islamic world. He is a representative of the Hashimian dynasty, the 41st generation of the Prophet Muhammad, and ascended the throne on February 7, 1999.

Abdullah II is the guardian of the Christian and Islamic shrines in Jerusalem.

President Armen Sarkissian and King of Jordan meet in 2019 during a working visit by the Armenian President to Jordan in April.