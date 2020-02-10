At 73, Cher becomes new face of fashion brand DSquared2

DSquared2 have enlisted Cher for their SS20 campaign and it was shot by legendary photographers Mert and Marcus. The black and white image shows Cher dressed in DSquared2’s latest collection, V Magazine reports.

In the shot Cher is seen wearing an off-the-shoulder jumper emblazoned with the word ‘ICON’ and distressed denim jeans. Gazing away from the camera her long black hair dance in an imaginary breeze and, it’s hard to believe that she’s 73.

The photo, which is the only one so far from this campaign to grace the internet, was shot in black and white.