11th Armenian Composition Art Festival kicks off in Yerevan

The 11th Armenian Composition Art Festival kicked off in Yerevan with the joint concert of the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia and the National Academic Choir of Armenia.

The festival is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of composer Alexander Arutiunian. The opening concert featured the composer’s vocal-symphonic poem A Legend about the Armenian People (soloists: Berj Karazian – tenor, Hovsep Nshanyan – baritone and Samvel Topalyan – reciting) and Cantata about the Motherland.

The concert was conducted by Hovhannes Chekijyan.

The next concerts will feature works of various genres from Alexander Arutiunian ‘s rich heritage. The festival will also feature works by contemporary Armenian composers.

The State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia is the organizer of the Armenian Composition Art Festival. It is held with the support of the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport. The artistic director of the festival is conductor Sergey Smbatyan.