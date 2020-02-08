Slovenia notifies it has completed ratification of Armenia-EU Agreement

Slovenia notified the European Council and the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union on 5 February of the completion of the national procedures necessary for the ratification of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan informs.

Twenty EU member states – Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Poland, Luxembourg, Denmark, Malta, Romania, United Kingdom, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Germany, Ireland, Croatia, Sweden and Slovenia – have informed the European Council and the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union of the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Agreement.

Belgium and France have also completed domestic procedures necessary for the ratification of the Agreement, but are yet to inform the EU Secretariat.

The Netherlands has also ratified the GEPA at the parliamentary level, but for final ratification it must be signed by the King.