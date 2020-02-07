Yerevan second on Ryanair’s list of top 10 most trip-worthy destinations for 2020

Ryanair, Europe’s No. 1 airline, has revealed Portugal’s Ponta Delgada as its top European destination to visit in 2020.

The capital of Azores topped Ryanair’s ‘Top 10 for 2020’- a list of Europe’s most holiday-worthy destinations, selected by Ryanair’s travel trends team after they visited all of Ryanair’s 241 destinations.

The capital of Armenia, Yerevan, affectionately known as the ‘Pink City’, took 2nd place while Galway, in the West of Ireland – the European Capital of Culture for 2020 – took 3rd place in the list of destinations that have to be experienced in 2020, from new and emerging destinations to old favorites that everyone needs to visit at least once.

1. Ponta Delgada, Portugal

2. Yerevan, Armenia

3. Galway, Ireland

4. Santander, Spain

5. Palanga, Lithuania

6. Verona, Italy

7. Tbilisi, Georgia

8. Beirut, Lebanon

9. Marseille, France

10. Tel Aviv, Israel

“Ryanair are pleased to announce Ponta Delgada in Portugal as our most visit-worthy destination of 2020. These 10 incredible spots were selected as our ‘Top 10 for 2020’ by our travel trends team after visiting all 241 of Ryanair’s destinations,” Ryanair’s Alejandra Ruiz said.