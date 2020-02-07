Ryanair launches new Yerevan route to Paphos, Cyprus

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline today announced a new year-round Yerevan route to Paphos, with a twice weekly service commencing in June 2020, as part of Ryanair’s Armenia Summer & Winter 2020 schedules.

Armenian consumers and visitors to Paphos can now book flights between Cyprus and Armenia, flying on the lowest fares.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just €24.99, for travel until the end of April 2020, which must be booked by midnight Sunday (9 Feb), only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s David O’Brien said: “Ryanair is pleased to further develop direct EU links for Armenia with the announcement of a new year-round route between Yerevan and Paphos in Cyprus, commencing in June, as Ryanair continues to grow traffic, tourism and jobs in Armenia. European tourists and business travellers prefer direct flights with Ryanair, Europe’s greenest airline, rather than high emission connecting flights through the polluting hubs of Germany, France and Holland.“

Earlier today Wizz Air announced flights between Yerevan and Larnaca.