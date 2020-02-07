Make Armenia a country of modern technologies: President meets representatives of IT companies

Today, President Armen Sarkissian met with representatives of information technology companies.

President Sarkissian attached importance to the development of modern technologies, noting that it is necessary to combine all efforts to make Armenia a country of modern technologies.

Presenting the ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) Presidential Initiative on Technology and Science Development in Armenia, President Sarkissian noted that this three-part program aims to bring leading IT companies to Armenia to practice artificial intelligence, mathematical modeling, machine learning by developing fields and implementing educational programs.

The President informed that preliminary agreements have already been reached with about two dozen organizations.

The President also referred to the Armenian Summit of Minds to be held in Armenia this year, which will be devoted to artificial intelligence and geopolitics, as well as to the Horasis-China International Conference, which will bring dozens of Chinese companies to Armenia.

Representatives of the IT sector highlighted the importance of the meeting with the President, his support in the development of new technologies in Armenia, and noted that they are ready to cooperate and come up with proposals.