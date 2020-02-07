King Abdullah II of Jordan to visit Armenia

His Excellency Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein Al-Hashimi, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, will arrive in Armenia on February 10 for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

Abdullah II Ibn al-Hussein al-Hashimi enjoys great authority in the Islamic world. He is a representative of the Hashimian dynasty, the 41st generation of the Prophet Muhammad, and ascended the throne on February 7, 1999.

President Sarkissian and the King of Jordan met in April 2019 l during a working visit of the Armenian President to Jordan. The President invited the King to visit Armenia.

The official reception of the King of Jordan will take place at the Presidential Palace, followed by a meeting between President Sarkissian and King Abdullah II. The leaders of the two countries will also deliver a speech on “Religion and Tolerance.”

During the visit, the King of Jordan will also meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

King Abdullah II will also visit Tsitsernakaberd, the Armenian Genocide Memorial.