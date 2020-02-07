Avalanche leaves three servicemen killed in Armenia

Four contract servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces were trapped under snow in Syunik province at about 16:50 today.

The bodies of Karapet Nazaryan (born in 1991), Tigran Arzumanyan (born in 1994), and Nver Shahbazyan (born in 1995) were found as a result of search and rescue efforts, the Ministry of Defense reports.

Another serviceman named as Hamlet Mirzoyan (born in 1998) was rescued. The soldier was slightly injured and is in satisfactory condition.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is under way.

The Ministry of Defense has expressed deep condolences to the families and friends of Karapet Nazaryan, Tigran Arzumanyan and Nver Shahbazyan.