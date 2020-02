Armenia, Georgia to cooperate in fighting the novel coronavirus

Today Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan had a telephone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Ekaterine Tikaradze.

The partners discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, in particular the recent national and international measures to combat the new coronavirus epidemic.

The parties expressed their readiness to share information, to cooperate in ensuring anti-epidemic safety.

Minister Torosyan invited Ekaterine Tikaradze to visit Armenia.