Angela Merkel to receive Armenia’s Pashinyan on February 13

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Deputy Spokeswoman for the Federal Government, Ulrike Demmer has said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinjan, at the Federal Chancellery on February 13, 2020.

Discussions will focus on bilateral relations, economic policy, as well as and foreign and security policy issues.