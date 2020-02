Henrikh Mkhitaryan back from Injury, available against Bologna

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan is back in Roma squad and is available for Friday’s Serie A meeting with Bologna.

“Javier Pastore and Henrikh Mkhitaryan trained normally. Mkhitaryan is in a better position than Pastore, but both will be called,” Roma boss Paulo Fonseca told a press conference.

📋 | SQUAD LIST | 📋



Here are the players available for Friday's Serie A meeting with Bologna – @HenrikhMkh is back! 🟡🔴

#ASRoma #RomaBologna pic.twitter.com/mcVHC17SJ8 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) February 6, 2020

The Armenia international has been sidelined since Roma’s 0-2 defeat to Torino.

Mkhitaryan has made 14 appearances so far this season for Roma scoring three goals and providing one assist.