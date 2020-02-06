Health Ministers of Armenia, Kazakhstan discuss efforts to fight the novel coronavirus

Armenia’s Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan had a telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Yeljan Birtanov today.

The parties discussed the national and international efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

Minister Torosyan expressed gratitude for transporting an Armenian national to Nur-Sultan and organizing her stay and medical care before returning to Armenia.

The ministers also touched upon the health agenda of the two countries within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) , namely the unified regulation of tobacco products.

The Health Ministers of the two countries noted that they are guided by the same internationally accepted an approved approaches and principles.