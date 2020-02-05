Turkey plane skids off runway and splits in Istanbul

A passenger plane has skidded off the runway at an airport in Turkey and broken into three pieces, injuring 21 people, officials say, the BBC reports.

The jet was reportedly carrying 171 passengers and six crew when it crashed at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport.

No-one died in the incident, Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan said.

BREAKING: Plane skids off runway in Sabiha Gokcen International airport in Istanbul; unknown if there are victims pic.twitter.com/UuIXVDlFa7 — BNO News (@BNONews) February 5, 2020

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said 21 people had been rushed to hospital and evacuation efforts are continuing.

The Pegasus Airlines plane was landing in heavy rain after flying in from the western province of Izmir, Turkish media reported.

Passengers were led off the plane but officials were working to free some still stuck on board, officials said.