Travel blogger David Hoffmann shares impressions from Artsakh visit

Travel blogger David Hoffmann has shared impressions from his recent visit to Armenia and Artsakh.

The blogger begins the day in Yenokavan, Armenia and drives four hours south to Nagorno-Karabakh.

“While it’s not recognized by many people, its people are mostly Armenian. Along the way, we’d visit some sites and have some food. I couldn’t wait to get started and share my first impressions of Artsakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh!” he says.

“As we drove, down the mountain on the dirt road from Apaga Resort, we passed by some swineherds and their pigs. We were currently in Tavush Region in northeastern Armenia, the most forested region of the country. There are huge mountains in the area and a town called Ijevan nestled in a valley. Ivejan is the capital of this region, which is very green! From there, we passed back through Dilijan Tunnel and rode back past Lake Sevan,” he tells.

Hoffmann notes there are lots of historical sites around the lake including the 9th-century Sevanavank Monastery.

“I learned on the drive that when Alexander the Great passed through this area, he had a battle with Armenia on the border of Armenia and Persia. The Armenian military pushed him back and he left Armenia alone as he continued on his way to India,” he adds.

The blogger says his first impressions of Artsakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, is that it was very wild and beautiful.

“We passed through a really tight gorge with huge rocks on either side, trees, and the road was rally thin. There was also a river! It was so different from Armenia. After arriving in Nagorno-Karabakh, we tried a local, traditional bread called jingalov hats meaning “bunch of greens.” They use 17 types of local greens in it. They tasted like spinach and kale. It’s super light and healthy. I loved it! It was the greenest bread I’d ever had! What an epic morning! ” Hoffmann says.