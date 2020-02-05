Chief of Armenia’s Urban Development Committee arrested over bribery

The head of Armenia’s Urban Development Committee Vahagn Vermishyan has been arrested over alleged bribery, the National Security Service (NSS) informs.

The NSS says the official acted in a manner contradicting the interests of the service. Based on personal interest, he has reached agreements with persons engaged in construction or construction companies and has acted in their favor or contributed to the speedy decision-making and delivery of desired decisions against sums varying from AMD 1 million to 2.5 million.

To conceal the bribes, Vermishyan set up a company registered in the name of a trusted person and has directed developers and individuals to make deals with the mentioned company.

In addition, on October 23, 2019 the Chief of the Urban Development Company received a sum of $5,000 and construction material amounting to AMD 2.3 million for presenting the title of “Honored Builder of Armenia” to the owners of several construction companies.

Vahagn Vermishyan and others involved in the alleged crime have been arrested. The official has confessed to taking bribes. Investigation into the case is under way.