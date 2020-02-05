At least 38 killed, dozens trapped in Turkey avalanche

Thirty-three people have been killed and dozens more trapped after a second avalanche struck a mountainside in Turkey on Wednesday, officials say, the BBC reports.

About 300 rescue workers were at the site, near the eastern border with Iran, dealing with an earlier avalanche on Tuesday that killed five people.

More than 50 people were believed to be trapped in vehicles in the area following the incident on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s avalanche brings the death toll from the two incidents to 38.

According to Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, the governor of Van province Mehmet Emin Bilmez said police officers, security guards, a firefighter and a number of civilians were among the dead.

The number of dead or injured could reportedly rise further.