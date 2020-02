Six patients in Armenia test negative for coronavirus

Six patients hospitslized in Armenis have tested negative for coronavirus, the Health Ministry informs.

Therefore, the Ministry urges not to panic and follow the reccomendations of doctors, refraining from non-professional interpretations.

On Sunday Armenia received 200 lab tests for diagnozing the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 425, with more than 20,000 confirmed cases.