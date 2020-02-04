I am and I will: February 4 is World Cancer Day

The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) organizes World Cancer Day every year on February 4 to raise awareness internationally to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

The primary goal of World Cancer Day is to prominently reduce illness and death caused by cancer.

World Cancer Day 2020 is being celebrated with a theme – ‘I am and I will’. This theme has been proposed for the next three years.

World Cancer Day was first time marked on February 04, 2000, after World Cancer Summit, Paris. The charter of Paris against cancer was signed to prevent, promote research and improve patient service.

Organizers believe that this day is really important because about 76 million people die every year due to cancer.