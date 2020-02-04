Armenian President, Prime Minister discuss foreign and domestic policy issues

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a working meeting today.

Attaching importance to the periodic meetings, the interlocutors referred to issues on the agenda of the country.

“It seems to be our tradition to meet regularly to discuss all the events taking place in the international arena, as well as share the results of the visits, meetings, achievements and challenges of each of us,” President Sarkissian said.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, hailed the results of 2019, noting that the year was successful for the Republic of Armenia.

The Prime Minister noted that the indicator of economic activity of 2019 was the highest

He hailed the indices of economic activity for 2019, noting that “2019 was the transition period after the revolution, and the focus of our discussions has always been on the need to pay more and more attention to institutional reforms in the country and to establish and implement a strategic management logic.”

“I believe that we are entering such a phase in 2020, and the establishment of institutions in our country, the introduction of a system of checks and balances has always been in our focus and now we it is in the spotlight,” Pashinyan stated.

President Sarkissian it is also worth discussing future plans – investment plans.

“I can happily say that there seem to be new, small victories in my travels, be it the Persian Gulf states, Davos or Israel,” he stated.