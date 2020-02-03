European Council President highlights importance of Armenia’s democratic reforms

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel. The Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of the European Council discussed issues concerning Armenia-EU relations.

The parties expressed their readiness to further develop the Armenia-EU cooperation, including trade and economic relations.

At the heart of the discussion was the agenda of democratic reforms in Armenia. The President of the European Council emphasized the importance of the path of reforms chosen by Armenia.

During the phone conversation, Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel exchanged views on their expectations from the upcoming Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels in June.

The telephone conversation was initiated by the Armenian side.