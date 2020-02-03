Armenia taking all measures to prevent the entry of coronavirus

All necessary measures are being taken to prevent the entry of coronavirus into Armenia from the moment of crossing the border. Regardless of nationality, all those who have been in China are under daily supervision, the Ministry of Health Informs.

All citizens arriving in Armenia are required to fill in questionnaires at checkpoints. A 14-day supervision is being established over persons without any symptoms.

Those who develop symptoms of the new coronavirus – cough, fever, difficulty breathing – are being immediately hospitalized and isolated, undergoing appropriate examination and treatment.

As for laboratory tests, it is provided free of charge to patients who meet the standard defined by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Taking into account the specificity of the laboratory examination (targeted use of control materials), the sampling is carried out in a phased manner, providing simultaneous sampling of several patients.

In order not to cause unnecessary panic, as well as to avoid hindering the work of professionals, the Ministry urges all to refrain from spreading unsubstantiated information, follow the official news feed only and call the Ministry of Health hotline at 8003 or in case of questions call the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention at 010 5506.