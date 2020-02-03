“1917” wins big at Bafta Film Awards

World War One film 1917 was the big winner at the Bafta Film Awards on Sunday, with seven prizes in total, the BBC reports.

The trophies for Sir Sam Mendes’s movie included best film, best British film, best director and best cinematography.

Joker won three awards including best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, while Renee Zellweger was named best actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland.

Phoenix took aim at “systemic racism” and “oppression” within the film industry in his acceptance speech.

His words, and those of the Duke of Cambridge later, came in the wake of a diversity row prompted by the all-white line-up of acting nominees.

South Korean film Parasite won two prizes – for original screenplay and film not in the English language.

Actor and filmmaker Andy Serkis received a BAFTA award for Outstanding British contribution to Cinema for his pioneering performance motion-capture work.

He created characters such as Gollum in “Lord of the Rings”, Caesar in the “Planet of the Apes” reboots and the big gorilla in “King Kong․”

Andy Serkis limped to the Baftas after “a skiing faux pas on new year’s day”, using a pretty sharp-looking set of black velvet and diamante crutches.